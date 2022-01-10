Moxie Flix 2022 with Moxie Cinema – 01/10/2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 2022 budget was officially adopted by the Greene County Commissioners earlier today at the historic Greene County Courthouse. Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon stated, "We don't always have the funds to do everything we want to do and it's a conservative budget given all of that, but we were able to do some things this year that we were not able to do in previous years."

The balanced budget has $78 million in general revenue and $251 million in total revenue. Some of the main highlights from this year, according to Dixon were better benefits for employees and some big projects.