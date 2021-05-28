‘Moving On and Getting Over’ by John Mayer, Cover by Bryan Copeland – 5/28/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Thrift store suffers severe damage from flooding in Monett
Video
Weather service confirms tornados went through Bolivar May 28
Newly renovated Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Vistor Center reopens
Gallery
OLYMPICS: U.S. gold medalist highlights Austin curling competition
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, May 28 Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Weather service confirms tornados went through Bolivar May 28
Wagging & Walking – Marley
Video
Friday, May 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, May 27 Overnight Forecast
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Hollister rallies past Catholic for Final Four spot
Lake Report May 28th, Lake of the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown talks new leadership role, jersey number
Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
‘Moving On and Getting Over’ by John Mayer, Cover by Bryan Copeland – 5/28/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Springfield Mask Mandate comes to an end
Video
Judge rules in favor of Springfield Public Schools in re-entry plan lawsuit
Live Stream
CoxHealth changes visitor policy for Mother and Baby units
Thrift store suffers severe damage from flooding in Monett
Video