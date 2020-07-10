Mitchum Jewelers Part 1 – 07/09/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Annual Ozark Mountain Run Truck Show returns to Branson this weekend
Gallery
Top Stories
Springfield seniors look to make the best of Prom during a pandemic
DoorDash driver somehow survives being swept beneath city by floodwaters
Video
Mississippi mayor and wife indicted on federal fraud charges
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay moving toward Atlantic coast with 60 mph winds
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Friday, July 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, July 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Covid-19 robs PCCC of spectators
Video
Top Stories
Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games
Missouri State baseball player tests positive for COVID-19
Video
2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship won’t allow spectators
Video
Tiger Woods to play 2020 Memorial Tournament, his first PGA Tour event amid coronavirus pandemic
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mitchum Jewelers Part 1 – 07/09/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jul 10, 2020 / 02:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2020 / 02:34 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Poll shows second stimulus check needed to help Americans pay bills
Seymour brothers charged with rape of child relative
Proposed mask requirement could come with $100 penalty
SGCHD reports COVID-19 cases on the rise, several from community spread
Two arrested and charged with murder in Pulaski County
Gallery