Making Salads with Nancy from Nearly Famous – 06/04/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
GCSO mourns the death of long-time detention officer
Human remains found near Bois D’Arc, investigated as homicide
North Carolina high school denies diploma to student who wore Mexican flag over gown
Video
4 infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of baby gliders
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Nacho & Duchess
Top Stories
Friday, June 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, June 3 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, June 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Missions master mid-innings, cage Cardinals
Video
Lafayette wins third place game against Hollister
Video
Meet 6 potential St. Louis Cardinals trade candidates to bolster rotation
Chris Jones nears top, Tyrann Mathieu out of top 10 in Pro Football Focus defensive position rankings
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Making Salads with Nancy from Nearly Famous – 06/04/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 03:52 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 03:52 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ had inappropriate chats with teen, is now charged with multiple crimes: Prosecutor
Video
MSHP: Missing Forsyth teens found dead in crashed car
Video
Sinkhole causes Interstate 44 to operate with one lane
Video
Human remains found near Bois D’Arc, investigated as homicide
Ozark Trading and Liquidation Fathers Day Contest