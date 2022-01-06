Macadoodles – 01/06/2022

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Lone Star NYE
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Working parents seek child care options during snow day
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks
MoDOT warns of black ice as temperatures reach single digits overnight
Nearly one in three COVID tests in Missouri come back positive in past week
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, January 6 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, January 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, January 5 Evening Forecast
Video
Prepare now for winter weather with travel tips
Video
Wednesday, January 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
T of C bracket set, Fighting Irish last second addition
Video
Valor rallies past Park Pirates
Video
Mosley buzzer beater three sinks Bradley 71-69
Lady Bears game Friday vs. Southern Illinois postponed
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Holiday Programming
Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade
Bucket Blitz
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Buffalo Run Casino
Search
Search
Search
Macadoodles – 01/06/2022
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jan 6, 2022 / 05:28 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 05:28 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Host Chat
Dollars And Sense -
Hy-Vee What's Cooking
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy
Video
School Closings
If you received child tax credits, wait to file taxes
Video
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks
WATCH: How snow is affecting driving conditions in the Branson area
Video