LIVE from Ebbets Field: ‘Waiting’ by the Shandies/Artsfest 2021 – 4/30/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The City of Springfield is currently in the yellow phase of its Road to Recovery Plan.

Masking is still required in public spaces but most occupancy restrictions have been lifted. The ultimate goal is to enter into the green phase, but for that to happen 50% of the population would have to be vaccinated. Along with that, there must be fewer than 20 COVID-19 patients in Greene County for at 20 days. As of Friday, April 30, there are 41 COVID-19 patients.