Michelle Pierce & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

1 banana, broken into chunks

1 cup milk (or soy milk or yogurt or Greek yogurt)

¼ cup peanut butter

1 Tbs honey, or to taste

1 cup ice

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth (about 30 seconds).

