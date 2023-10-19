Michelle Pierce & Kristy Carter from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

Ingredients

8 oz. dry Pasta, cooked

1/3 c. Apple, diced

1/3 c. Onion, diced

½ c. Cheese, shredded (Gouda or Sharp Cheddar is best)

¼ c. Walnuts or Pecans, loosely chopped (use candied if preferred)

1 c. Chard Leaf, chopped

1 c. Ham, diced

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and stir. Add vinaigrette to taste. Serve immediately so the chard doesn’t wilt.

