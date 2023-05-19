Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Fresh Fruit Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients

2 Tbs. Butter (or Margarine)

6 Flour Tortillas

1/3 c. Cream Cheese, softened

1 Tbs. Honey (Substitute Jelly or Jam)

½ tsp. Cinnamon

1/3 c. Yogurt

1 ¾ c. Strawberries, sliced (Substitute Bananas, Peaches, or other soft fruit)

Instructions

Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon. Slowly mix in yogurt. Set aside. In large skillet, heat 1 Tbs. butter over low/medium heat. Add 1 tortilla and cook each side until lightly golden. Continue until all are cooked. Spread cream cheese/yogurt mixture on warm tortilla. Top with strawberries or other fruit. Roll and eat.

Apple Salsa with Cinnamon Chips

Ingredients

Salsa:

2 medium Apples, minced

4-5 Strawberries, minced

1 Kiwi, peeled and minced

(Substitute any fruit you choose such as pears, dragonfruit, grapes etc. as long as they are chopped very fine)

2 Tbs, Brown Sugar

2 Tbs. Jelly, melted

Chips:

8 Flour Tortillas

Water

¼ c. Sugar

2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

Instructions

Melt jelly in a small bowl in microwave for 10 seconds. Add brown sugar and stir until sugar dissolves. Pour over fruit and stir until coated evenly. Set aside. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine Sugar and Cinnamon in a bowl. Brush tortillas lightly with water on one side. Cut in half and then cut into 8 wedges and lay flat on a dish, wet side up. Sprinkle with Cinnamon Sugar and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool and serve with salsa.

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Tortilla Lasagna

Ingredients

1 can diced tomatoes (with basil, oregano and garlic if desired)

1 c. Salsa

1 can (6 oz.) Tomato Paste

2 cans Hominy, rinsed and drained

1 can Black Beans, rinsed and drained

Season with Salt & Pepper to taste. (Add a ½ tsp. Ground Cumin to mixture if desired.)

3 Flour Tortillas (8 or 10 inches)

2 c. Cheese, shredded

¼ c. Black Olives, sliced, used as topping if desired

Instructions

Cut three, 3” strips of aluminum foil and crisscross in the bottom of the pot like a star so that the ends are sticking up at the top of the pot. This will make it easy to pull the lasagna out of the pot. Spray foil with cooking spray of desired. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, salsa, tomato paste and seasonings. Stir together until well mixed. Stir in hominy and black beans. Place one tortilla in the bottom of the pot. Layer a third of the mixture on top and spread evenly. Top with a third of the cheese. Repeat twice more. Sprinkle top with olives if desired. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 3 1/2 hours until heated through. Pull out of the pot using the aluminum foil to help. Let stand for five minutes and cut into wedges.

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!