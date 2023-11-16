Michelle Pierce & Kristy Carter from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

Ingredients

1 small can Chicken, drained

½ can Enchilada Sauce

½ c. Cheese, shredded

2 Tortillas

Optional add-ins: Spinach, diced Pepper, diced Onion, Beans, Rice, canned or leftover cooked Meat of any type. Hawaiian style: ½ can of Spam, cut into match-stick-sized pieces, diced Pineapple, Peppers, Onions, 2 Tbs. Teriyaki Sauce and Gouda cheese.

Instructions

Mix chicken, enchilada sauce and cheese together. Spread ½ of the mixture in the center of each tortilla. Fold the tortilla ends in. Place in medium hot skillet. Press down with spatula to flatten out. Brown on each side.

