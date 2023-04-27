Kristy Carter & Michelle Pierce from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

3-4 Chicken Breasts, boned, skinned, cooked, and diced

1 stalk Celery, chopped

½ medium Onion, diced

2 tsp. Garlic, minced

½ c. Carrots, shredded

1 Tbs. cooking oil

4 c. Chicken Broth

1 tsp. Thyme

Salt & Pepper to taste

16 oz. Potato Gnocchi

2 c. Milk

1 c. Spinach, roughly chopped (or 1 can Spinach, drained)

Instructions

Heat oil in large pot over medium heat. Add celery, onions, garlic, and carrots. Sauté for 2-3 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add chicken, chicken broth and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Gently stir in gnocchi and boil for 3-4 minutes. Turn down heat to a simmer. Stir in milk and spinach. Serve.

