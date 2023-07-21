Michelle Pierce & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank! Click here for part two!!

Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients

1 (15 oz.) can Black Beans, drained and rinsed

2 Tbs. Onion, finely chopped

¼ c. Walnuts, finely chopped

½ c. Oats

1 Tbs. Soy Sauce

1 Tbs. Red Wine Vinegar

1 tsp. Maple Syrup

½ tsp. Chili Powder

½ tsp. Paprika

½ tsp. Garlic Powder (or 2 med. Cloves, minced)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

In the bottom of a wide bowl, mash the beans with a fork. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Set aside for five minutes so that the oats can soak up excess moisture. Shape into patties. Grill or pan fry.

Italian Surprise Burgers

Ingredients

1 lb. Ground Beef

2 Tbs. Tomato Sauce

½ tsp. Garlic Powder (or 2 med. Cloves, minced)

¼ c. Zucchini, finely chopped

1 c. Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1 tsp. Basil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together except for Mozzarella Cheese. Divide into four equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball. Hollow out each ball with a spoon and place ¼ c. of the Mozzarella Cheese inside. Carefully close the meat ball and flatten into patties so that the cheese is completely hidden. Grill or pan fry.

Country Sausage Burgers

Ingredients

1 lb. Pork Sausage

1/2 c. Cornbread Stuffing Mix

1 pkg. Country-style White Gravy Mix

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

Mix all ingredients. Shape into patties. Grill or pan fry.

