Michelle Pierce & Jacque Breedlove-Harness from Least of These stopped by to share how people can make amazing meals from the food items given by the food bank!

To learn more about Least of These visit their website!

Ingredients

6 Fully Cooked Breakfast Sausage Links, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 c. Sweet Potato, cubed

1 c. Squash, cubed

½ c. Apple, cubed

¼ c. Onion, minced

1 c. Fresh Greens, roughly chopped (Spinach, Kale, Cabbage* etc.)

2 Tbs. Oil

Instructions

In large skillet with lid, heat oil and add potato and squash. Cook, covered, until they start to get tender. Add onion, apple and sausage. Cook until onion is translucent and sausage is heated through. Add greens and cook a few more minutes until wilted. (If using cabbage, put in the pan at the same time as the onion, apple and sausage as it takes longer to cook than other greens.)

