  • The Nest is a small 55 seat venue focused on growing the original songwriting community in Southwest Missouri.
  • The Nest is a casual, cozy gathering place where folks can relax and enjoy live music.
  • The Nest hosts:
    • Full length concerts for singer/songwriters
    • “Jam Jams” for songwriters to share their works in progress
    • “Writers Round” concerts featuring original songs and stories by 3-4 artists
    • Various other concerts and events
    • The Nest also partners with the “Hooked” Songwriting Contest Competition – Southwest Missouri’s premiere songwriting contest

