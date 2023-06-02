- The Nest is a small 55 seat venue focused on growing the original songwriting community in Southwest Missouri.
- The Nest is a casual, cozy gathering place where folks can relax and enjoy live music.
- The Nest hosts:
- Full length concerts for singer/songwriters
- “Jam Jams” for songwriters to share their works in progress
- “Writers Round” concerts featuring original songs and stories by 3-4 artists
- Various other concerts and events
- The Nest also partners with the “Hooked” Songwriting Contest Competition – Southwest Missouri’s premiere songwriting contest
