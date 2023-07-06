At LaTour Asset Management, LLC, relationships are more than just meetings and handshakes. The foundation is always based on trust and respect. We recognize our clients lifelong accomplishments and work towards achieving their financial goals with confidence and experience.

Our philosophy was born out of the desire to serve the client’s individual needs. Over time we found that many of the investment ideologies available were not designed to adequately take care of the 21st century investor and retiree.

Our Philosophy Is Simple: It’s Your Money.

Because many people regard financial strategies as complex and confusing; they fail to adequately protect their assets by taking unnecessary risk. With the changing economic conditions and market swings, we advocate a judicious investment strategy. We accomplish this by working with you to assess your particular investment profile. This would be made up of goals, objectives, need for income, (when and how much), risk tolerance and time horizon. We will then match our recommendations for asset management and allocations to fit your profile.

Why LaTour Asset Management, LLC Group?

What makes us different as a financial Advisor? We are Independent Investment Advisor Representatives which allows us to choose from a wide spectrum of investment options without having to recommend proprietary products. When it comes to the management of your investments, our advisory team is able to use greater objectivity in our recommendations.

How much of your nest egg is at risk?

What does it take to create a retirement income plan that works for you?

Have you maximized your Social Security Benefit and is it part of your overall retirement plan?

Do you have access to technology that can make your retirement easier to manage?

As life changes, so should your investment strategy.

Our Investment Advisor Representatives strive to help you plan income throughout your retirement years. Bridging the income gap between your Social Security and over all income needs, takes careful and strategic planning. Our Distribution and Preservation Strategy is designed with the intent of bridging this gap while maintaining your standard of living dollars. We tailor our recommendations to your goals, objectives and your risk tolerance. As a fiduciary, it is our legal obligation to act in the best interest of each client.

There is not a “one size fits all” solution.

Our Investment Advisor Representatives keep current on investment concepts, has interactive financial software, comprehensive technology and transparency. We believe information is empowering to those approaching retirement. Our Investment Advisor Representatives give back to our community through educational events on subject matter such as: Social Security Maximization and other retirement subject matters. Throughout the years, many have benefited from our educational events, as well as the strategies and guidance that our advisors have given.

Our goal is that your overall retirement plan will stand the test of time.

LaTour Asset Management, LLC and LaTour Advisory Group Inc are located in Southwest Missouri. We have an office in Springfield, Missouri and a meeting only office in Ava, Missouri.

