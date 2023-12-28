Katurah Topps went from the bottom of her original Belo tribe on season 45 of “Survivor” to finishing in 4th place after losing the infamous fire making challenge to Jake O’Kane. Topps reflects on her personal life and experience on the island with Blake Haynes.

She discusses why she chose to share the story about her childhood and the immediate emotions when opening the letter from her estranged mother while at the sanctuary. Topps also touches on her supposed rivalary with Bruce and why she voted for Julie instead of Dee at the final five tribal council.

All episodes of “Survivor” season 45 are available to stream on Paramount+.