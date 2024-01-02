Julie Alley played a stellar game on “Survivor” Season 45 appropriately aligning herself with her fellow Reba tribemates and made it all the way to the final 5 tribal council.

Alley was close with winner, Dee Valladares, the entire season and was loved by most of her cast, affectionately known as “Mama J”. In this conversation between Alley and Blake Haynes, she discusses her overall gameplay, using the idol when she did, and why she decided to vote for the winner in the end. Alley also touches on her second chance at life becoming a lawyer after 40 and competing “Survivor”.

All episodes of “Survivor” Season 45 are available to stream on Paramount+.