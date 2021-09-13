Joy’s Watchlist – “26th Street Garage” – 09/13/2021

(StudyFinds.org) - The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 undoubtedly ranks as 2021’s most unwanted new arrival. On a positive note, however, a new study finds that the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all effective at preventing both hospitalizations and serious cases of COVID-19 due to Delta variant infection.

“These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalizations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant,” says study author Shaun Grannis, M.D., M.S., Regenstrief Institute vice president for data and analytics and professor of medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, in a media release. “We strongly recommend vaccinations for all who are eligible to reduce serious illness and ease the burden on our healthcare system.”