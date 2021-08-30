Joy’s Watchlist – 08/30/2021

BRANSON, Mo. - Drever Atelier Partners purchased the Angel Inn by the Strip, to transform the property into an affordable multi-family community, named The Penleigh - Branson Row. Gaven Drever is one of the owners and developers of the new apartment complex and wants to build something special off of the Branson strip.

"We really want to create a safe and vibrant community a safe and vibrant community where people can just shut their brains off after a long day of work on the strip,” said Drever. "We're going to be providing discount programs for frontline workers, for school teachers, for police officers."