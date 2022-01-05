Joy’s Book Club – 01/05/2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Prepare now, don't wait for a storm to hit! After the second warmest December on record, temperatures tumbled back down to near average to kick 2022 off. As temperatures reach the low teens and bitterly cold wind chills, there are some things to remember now before heading out to travel. First, before leaving the house, make sure to clean your vehicle off for any snow or ice. Cleaning off your car will prevent anything from flying off your car and possibly hitting the vehicle behind you. This could lead to an accident.

A safety kit is vital during the winter months. Some items you should have in your vehicle are blankets, water, food, an extra set of clothes, a portable charger, a shovel, kitty litter in case there is snow on the ground, an ice scraper, a shovel, a first aid kit, flashlight, and jumper cables. Have enough clothing, food, and water for all passengers in your vehicles.