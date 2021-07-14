Joy Live at Morning Day Cafe Part 2 – 07/14/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Nixa trash team recognized for over-the-top rubbish responsibility
Video
DAY 3: Closing arguments end for Springfield man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend
Video
14 days into July and Missouri has already recorded more COVID cases than June
Fundraiser held for Hollister drowning victim
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 14 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Myra
Video
Wednesday, July 14 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Tux
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
SW Mo Officials Association looking for new high school football refs
Top Stories
Former Kickapoo standout drafted by Rays
Video
Fishing for your fishing pictures
MLB drafts nine Razorbacks, best in SEC
Video
‘I’ll see it when I believe it’: Patrick Mahomes responds to fan’s remark about Chargers QB at golf tournament
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Joy Live at Morning Day Cafe Part 2 – 07/14/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jul 14, 2021 / 05:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2021 / 05:45 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
The Fun List
Trending Stories
Improvement coming to Highway 76 in Branson
Video
Springfield police investigate fatal shooting at Walmart Neighborhood Market on S. Glenstone
Video
Missouri couple regrets skipping vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Video
Fundraiser held for Hollister drowning victim
Video
Three Missouri cities place on list of ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022’