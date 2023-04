After being awarded a $1 million Yass Prize from the Center for Education Reform in 2021, Janine Yass, founder of the Yass Prize, paid a visit to the Discovery Center on Tuesday, April 4th. Plus you don’t want to miss the Discovery Center’s All Day Easter Egg Hunt event happening Saturday, April 8th!

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!