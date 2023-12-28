Blake Haynes spoke with 3rd place finalist on Survivor Season 45, Jake O’Kane. He successfully made it to the final tribal council of the season finishing behind Dee Vallardes and Ausitn Li Coon.

O’Kane discusses his desire to prove something to himself and how he needed to win the fire making challenge, which had a lasting personal impact on his life. He says whether or not he regrets using the idol in the way he did at Final 5 and not telling Katurah and he announces who he would have voted for to win Survivor had Austin and Dee tied for votes in the end.

All episode of “Survivor” season 45 are available to stream on Paramount+.