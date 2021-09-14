Isabel’s House – Make a Difference Week – 09/14/2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continue to decline as the state is preparing to start offering booster vaccine doses next week.

During his news conference, Hutchinson shared the latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showing that there are currently 17,084 active cases in the state. The data also showed 1,544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, moving the total case count for the state to 477,191.