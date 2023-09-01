Jordan Browning of Ozarks Food Harvest stops into the Ozarks Live studio to discuss Hunger Action Month. This iniative does a small part in helping the hunger relief efforts here in the Ozarks region. Money from this intiative specificlaly benefits Ozarks Food Harvest’s “Weekend Backpack Program”. There will be several events through the month of September that locals can attend or be apart to overall help with this campaign. For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, visit ozarksfoodharvest.org.