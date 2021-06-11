Host Chat – 6/11/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield woman said she is still in shock after being attacked by two men in her driveway.

"He put his hand over my mouth and told me to shut up, and I was just saying please don't hurt me, you know, I'm a mom, I have kids," said Felecia Hill, an attack victim. "And then the other man started to walk into my garage, and then my dog came out, and that's what scared them away. If you listen to the video, I think he says, 'They have a dog let's go,' or something like that."