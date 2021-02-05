Host Chat – 2/5/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Parson says some local officials overstepped their boundaries with COVID restrictions
Video
The story behind the Super Bowl commercial that only aired once
Video
Texas County woman hits fiancee with battle axe over not making chicken for dinner
Court date scheduled for Springfield man who is charged in the death of his girlfriend, her son
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Cleo
Video
Top Stories
Friday, February 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Buddy & Gemma
Video
Thursday, February 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Tyrann Mathieu’s road to Super Bowl was not without potholes
Video
Young Bucs secondary braces for another dose of Tyreek Hill
Nashville Zoo giraffe predicts winner of 2021 Super Bowl
Video
Storylines galore as Brady and Mahomes hook up in Super Bowl
The Big Game
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 2/5/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Feb 5, 2021 / 04:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2021 / 04:21 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
Jordan Valley Community Health Center purchases former Price Cutter to expand services
Live Stream
Missouri health officials say future distribution of COVID vaccine is based on following the rules
Mercy creates portal to register for COVID-19 vaccines