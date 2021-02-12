Host Chat – 2/12/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Jeopardy champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
Video
Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide: Data predicts the perfect gift
Video
KOLR10 delivers cards to local nursing homes as part of “Show Some Love” campaign
How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, February 12 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, February 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
MLB unveils new look minor league system
Watt, Texans ‘mutally’ agree to split in more team upheaval
High School Athlete of the Week: Faith Gilkey
Tokyo Olympics: Mori is leaving but gender issues remain
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 2/12/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 04:07 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 04:07 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Utilities, residents preparing for two snowstorms in Springfield
Video
Weather
Live Stream
Two Springfield men involved in Capitol riots surrender to the FBI
Autopsy scheduled for man who died in the Wright County Jail