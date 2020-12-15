Host Chat – 12/15/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Missouri’s newest police academy at HBCU is history in the making
Video
Future Missouri law enforcement required to learn police U.S. police history in basic training
Electoral college cements Biden’s 2020 victory
Video
Candidates announce campaign for positions in Springfield City Council
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, December 15 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Coco
Video
Tuesday, December 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, December 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Bear
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Clarke Pride sweeps Evangel men, women
Top Stories
Lady Bears win Missouri bragging rights
Marshfield Lady Jays sting Hillcrest
Video
Lady Bears top Tigers in Columbia for first time since 2003
Video
Mizzou breaks into AP poll at #16
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
Top Stories
Pet Connection: Meet Bunny, the deaf dog
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 12/15/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 05:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 05:15 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Christian County Sheriff confirms death of Nixa Junior High student
Local News
Missouri woman, 3 others arrested in murder of her ex, his fiancée
Multiple Missouri massage businesses evicted due to illicit activity
Live Stream