Host Chat – 12/1/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
1st COVID vaccines should go to health care workers, nursing homes, panel says
Video
Springfield City Council discuss disparity in traffic stops
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,950 new cases, 10 additional deaths
Video
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, December 1 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Izzy & Boogie
Video
Tuesday, December 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, November 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, November 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Cook gets shot with Charlotte Hornets
Top Stories
Tigers aim for fifth straight against Hogs
Hartville runs past Seneca
Video
Lady Bears up three spots in AP Poll
‘Always keep the faith’: Chiefs fans react to team’s nail-biting win against Tampa Bay Sunday
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
Top Stories
Pet Connection: Meet Bunny, the deaf dog
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Downstream Casino
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 12/1/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Dec 1, 2020 / 04:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2020 / 04:22 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Ozark man warns people of unclaimed property scam after being scammed himself
Video
Total TV – TV Schedule
COVID-19 vaccine could be in Missouri as early as Dec. 15, 2020
Video
Springfield City Council discuss disparity in traffic stops
Video