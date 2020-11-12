Host Chat – 11/12/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County
Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
“Science is winning” Chesterfield Pfizer site leader discusses COVID-19 vaccine
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: ‘I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls’
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, November 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, November 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Eta brings heavy rain, winds, flooding to Tampa Bay
Wednesday, November 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, November 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
MLB Network: Yadier Molina hearing from Mets, Yankees, others
Top Stories
High School Athletes of the week: The Willard volleyball team
Coin flip to decide 2020 Braggin’ Rights game host
Drury’s Eagan signs five new Lady Panthers
Video
Fifteen Kickapoo athletes sign, 10 go D1
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 11/12/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 04:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 04:14 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
Springfield man sentenced for distributing meth across Missouri
Woman demands free Chick-fil-A after claiming she is an FBI agent, gets arrested
Missouri Governor changes state’s K-12 school quarantine guidance
Greene County Commission approves nearly 50 more CARES Act Relief funds