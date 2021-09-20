Host Chat – 09/20/2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For just the second time this month and the fourth time since Aug. 1, Missouri health officials have recorded fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 663,282 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 902 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,063 total deaths as of Monday, Sept. 20, an increase of 1 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.