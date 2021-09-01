Host Chat – 09/01/2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri Job Center is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health Center to host a job fair and vaccination clinic on Thursday, September 9, 2021. It's happening between 9:00 a.m. and noon at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine Street.

“We are pleased to partner with Jordan Valley Health Center to offer a vaccine clinic at our job fair,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield in a news release. "Job seekers can visit with 50 employers in the parking lot and then step inside the Job Center for a free COVID-19 vaccine."