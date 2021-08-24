Host Chat – 08/24/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- After a mild start to the summer months, a warm-up is welcomed by many. For most of June, the temperatures were below average before increasing by the late part of June. This stretch was only felt for a few days before the cooler temperatures set back in. By July, only two weeks' temperatures were above average before dropping below 90 degrees, the average temperature for Springfield in July. August then started below average in the low to mid-80s before a mini-heatwave came. Now another heatwave is here, which was first felt the second to last weekend in August.

During this hot week in August, some people may be wondering, will this type of heat continue? The Climate Prediction Center, CPC, looks down the pipe for a time of three months out. This would mean they predicted the months of September, October, November.