Host Chat – 06/28/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Top Stories
Ozarks Tonight: HIV Research and Prevention
Video
City Council approves new police union contract and SPD recruitment plan
Bear population on the rise in Missouri
Video
Debate over birth control, funding abortion facilities not over as important Medicaid tax awaits House vote
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Missy
Video
Top Stories
Monday, June 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, June 27 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, June 26 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, June 26 Morning Forecast.
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Kendrick remembers Springfield’s Monarch “Doc” Horn
Video
Top Stories
Gorman promoted to Memphis
Video
Alexa Willard returns to Ozarks amidst COVID setbacks
Video
Royals Salvador Perez finalist for 2021 All-Star Game; vote to make him a starter underway
USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Host Chat – 06/28/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jun 28, 2021 / 09:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2021 / 09:31 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Jury awards nearly $3.2 million in damages to Branson family over deceased infant’s misdiagnoses
Gallery
“Spread the feathered gospel”: Rally activists for unique movement visit Springfield
Video
COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Barton County, Missouri
Juvenile stabbing in Nixa leaves one critically injured, two arrested
Video
Local News