Host Chat – 01/18/2022

Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon – an ‘emergency alert' from Gotham City about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate UKIDME. This was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, but rather an unfortunate accident.

Around 4:52 p.m., people's cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, "GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME."