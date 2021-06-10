History Museum on the Square – 6/10/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Missouri lawmakers plan to address lack of broadband access using COVID relief dollars
Video
Harrisonville man charged after he’s identified as man who jumped on police car
Over 400 fishing rods, reels donated to non-profit for children
Video
$2 million lottery winner found dead in Michigan river
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Thor & Zola
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, June 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Thor
Video
Wednesday, June 9 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Gorman talks new offensive weapon, shift to second base
NFL releases preseason schedule that includes a national audience for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs guard Kyle Long injures leg, could miss training camp, reports say
Charvarius Ward re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
History Museum on the Square – 6/10/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 04:30 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Springfield Police seek help identifying two men who attempted to attack a woman
Abandoned Chihuahuas: where they were found, and how you can help
Video
Branson Police open investigation into 50 abandoned chihuahuas
One person shot, heavy police presence near Grant Beach Park
Video
Delta pilot finds note in cockpit describing previous pilot’s ‘chilling’ aircraft experience