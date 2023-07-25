The McClure Archives and University Museum is UCM’s official repository for ethnographic, historic, and textile artifacts from around the world, as well as the official repository of UCM and its history. The McClure offers up to six exhibitions a year, as well as numerous lectures, public programs, and educational programming for schools and community groups.

Whether you are researching your family tree, studying the textiles of the Middle East, or are fascinated by seashells, the McClure is here to give you a world-class museum experience here in mid-Missouri. Stop by and immerse yourself in the stories of the campus, the community, and the world at large.

