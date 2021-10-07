Greene County Sheriff’s Office Hiring Campaign – 10/07/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - It's been almost a week since the state started processing applications for Medicaid expansion and a top official for MO HealthNet says thousands are now covered.

Last August, Missouri voters approved to expand Medicaid to anyone 19 years and older making less than $18,000. Lawmakers chose not to fund it during the legislative session, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the state must move forward with it. The state estimates roughly 275,000 Missourians are eligible under expansion.