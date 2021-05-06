Give a Child a Voice – 5/6/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Twitter introduces ‘Tip Jar’ that allows you to pay users for tweets
Ft. Jackson Army trainee in custody after hijacking school bus full of kids in Richland County, South Carolina
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson continues vaccination push as active case count levels
Two charged in the shooting death of a Pulaski County man
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Jupiter
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, May 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Zuzu
Video
Wednesday, May 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels
Top Stories
High School Athlete of the Week: Macie Stephens
Video
St. Louis Cardinal farmhand marks important anniversary as bone marrow donor
Rogersville tops Central 4-1
Video
Surge slide past Cardinals
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Ozarks Fehr Trade Dog Bowl Contest
Search
Search
Search
Give a Child a Voice – 5/6/21
Ozarks Live
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 04:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 04:23 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Branson man dead after wedging vehicle under a private dock
Live Stream
Table Rock Lake Open – Pickleball Tournament – 5/6/21
Video
Speaking with Ethan Forhetz from Convoy of Hope-05/04/21
Video
Lamborghini fire in downtown Springfield under investigation
Gallery