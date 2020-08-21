From the Tailgate – Part Two – 8/21/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Two arrested and $70,000 worth of meth seized in Lebanon
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Health Department, Springfield Police Chief discuss current phase enforcement
National Peanut Festival cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19
DNC Debrief: A look at Biden’s message to America
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Friday, August 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, August 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Iowa Update with Beth Finello – 8/20/20
Video
Thursday, August 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, August 19 Evening Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Phil Mickelson announces he’ll play in his first PGA Tour Champions event at Ozarks National
Top Stories
Kansas City Chiefs announce fan experience changes related to American Indian issues
‘He’s got very soft hands’: Chiefs hype up new punter Tommy Townsend
Video
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
Bertsch carries four stroke lead into final day at Buffalo Ridge
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
From the Tailgate – Part Two – 8/21/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 04:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 04:17 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
FULL DETAILS: Everything you need to know about the Lawrence County homicide investigation
Video
Bear wanders into California grocery store, leaves with bag of tortilla chips
Preliminary cause of death released for Overland Park mom likely found dead in Arkansas
MSU reports nearly 50 students have tested positive for COVID-19
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Health Department, Springfield Police Chief discuss current phase enforcement