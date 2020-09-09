Friday Night Movies at the Gillioz Theatre – 09/09/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Park Board Family Center checking temperatures of visitors to combat COVID-19 spread
Walmart offering flu shots nationwide, works to make process easy
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Rolla Police Department investigating shooting, burglary
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, September 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Riley’s Sooners respect Petrino’s Bears
Top Stories
Kickapoo outscores Lakers 6-1
Bears excited about Sooner challenge
Lou Brock remembered for what he did on and off the field
Video
Johnson named Bears starting quarterback for week 1
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Movies at the Gillioz Theatre – 09/09/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Sep 9, 2020 / 05:41 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2020 / 05:41 PM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
New family celebrates “Gotcha Day” as Cox Branson Nurse adopts patient’s daughter
Video
Second stimulus checks: Democrats not happy GOP bill doesn’t include direct payments
Video
Person injured, Labor Day weekend on Table Rock Lake
Video
Man charged in Laclede County homicide connected to cold case in Texas
Video
1,500 boats hit the water for a ‘Keep America Great’ parade on Table Rock Lake
Video