FosterAdopt Connect’s YouthConnect Center Director, Erin Washburn, stopped by to share what the Center is and has to offer kids.

The YouthConnect Center (YCC) is a drop-in center for school aged youth 13-18 years old. The YCC aims to eliminate any obstacles that youth face accessing different community resources by partnering with other service providers in the community and providing a safe space for them to meet with youths and their families. The YCC center aims to provide quality and meaningful opportunities for youth that will give them a sense of pride and accomplishment while honoring their families and caregivers.

