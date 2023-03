FosterAdopt Connect’s Sock & Undie Rundie is coming up Saturday, March 25th at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park! Don’t miss out on this amazing event. For more information on the run or to learn more about FosterAdopt Connect, visit their website www.fosteradopt.org.

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!