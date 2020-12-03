First Friday Artwalk – 12/3/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Table Rock volunteer group gives quilts to veterans in annual ceremony
Gallery
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a record 17 COVID-19 deaths in a single day
Tiger nearly tears off volunteer’s arm at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Carole Baskin says
Video
MSU to help store COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Echo
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, December 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, December 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Princess
Video
Wednesday, December 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Chiefs post-season Playoff tickets set to go on sale with same limited seating
Top Stories
High School Athlete of the Week: Hannah Gibbons
Sporting KC heading into semi-finals with home advantage after exciting win
Broncos learn lessons dealing with COVID while Chiefs remain confident in protocols
Video
Missouri builds big lead, holds off No. 21 Oregon in Omaha
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
Top Stories
Pet Connection: Meet Bunny, the deaf dog
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Search
Search
Search
First Friday Artwalk – 12/3/20
Ozarks Live
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 04:13 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 04:13 PM CST
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
St. Peters pregnant woman stabbed to death, man she met online charged with murder
Video
Local News
Large house fire in Greene County
Video
Rancho Motel in Springfield converted into winter homeless shelter
Video