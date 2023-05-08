Arvest Bank is proud to kick off its 13th annual Million Meals campaign, an initiative to feed our neighbors in need and raise awareness about food insecurity. With your help, we hope to provide more than a million meals to this year’s 84 food banks and organizations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. All donations stay local.

Just $1 provides up to five meals to the hungry in your community. Imagine the impact a donation of $10 or $100 can make! Through your generous contributions, we can make an impact that is sure to be felt a million times over.

Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!