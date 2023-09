Are you a lover of tacos, margaritas, and amazing music? Well than you won’t want to miss Ozarks Amphitheater’s Tacos & Margarita Fest happening this weekend in Camdenton!!! Enjoy amazing food, drinks, a taco eating contest, Battle of the Bands, and so much more!! Proceeds from Battle of the Bands will go to Wonderland Camp! Click here to learn about more of their upcoming events and concerts!

