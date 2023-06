Our foraging friend Rachael West stopped by today to share how you can turn Wild Ginger and Slender Mountain Mint into delicious jams! Want to try some of these jams yourself? Register now for the July 22nd Overnight Dinner in a Cave event!! For more information visit eatingtheozarks.com!

