Eating the Ozarks Part 2 – 07/21/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- During a press conference to announce the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Service and to announce a statewide vaccine incentive program, Governor Mike Parson and Robert Knodell responded to the confusion about an alternative care site.

On Tuesday, there were two press conferences with conflicting information about an alternative care site request. At one Steve Edwards, president of CoxHealth, said the state declined a request for an alternate care site. In another news conference, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department quickly clarified that wasn't true.