Eating the Ozarks – 09/01/2021

CASSVILLE, Mo. - The remains of a World War II soldier from Cassville, Missouri have been identified decades after his death at a prisoner of war camp.

John V. Phillips was a member of Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December of 1941. Intense fighting there continued until the Bataan peninsula and Corregidor Island surrendered in the spring of 1942. Phillips was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured and imprisoned at POW camps after the surrender.